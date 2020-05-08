U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Silica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lowered U.S. Silica to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded U.S. Silica from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded U.S. Silica to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.07.

Shares of SLCA opened at $2.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.57. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $14.83.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.85 million. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Silica news, COO Michael L. Winkler purchased 50,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver purchased 43,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $72,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 203,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,270 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Silica by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,566,337 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,083,000 after acquiring an additional 243,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,929 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after acquiring an additional 857,446 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,596,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after acquiring an additional 852,800 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 490.2% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,860,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,034,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after buying an additional 404,581 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

