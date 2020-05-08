Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $157.70 and last traded at $152.16, with a volume of 12208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.40.

The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TWLO. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.45.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 15,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total value of $1,958,811.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $3,832,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 127,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,434. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.90.

Twilio Company Profile (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.