Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Shares Up 29.7% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC)’s share price shot up 29.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.03, 5,113,349 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 345% from the average session volume of 1,147,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.31. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.2408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th.

TPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 319.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 319,671 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,264,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,955,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,161,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $313.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tutor Perini Company Profile (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

