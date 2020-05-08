Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.56

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.56 and traded as low as $55.00. Transense Technologies shares last traded at $55.50, with a volume of 11,000 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Transense Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 66.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 million and a P/E ratio of -4.55.

Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX (7.30) (($0.10)) EPS for the quarter.

About Transense Technologies (LON:TRT)

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAWsense and Translogik. The company offers tire management solutions for the mining, earth-moving, and construction environments, which include wireless tire temperature and pressure monitoring systems, tread depth, and pressure and temperature data collection tools for truck, bus, and off-the-road vehicle tire inspections; and radio frequency identification tags, patches, and UHF readers for tires and general asset tracking.

