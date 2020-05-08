Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 11,161 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 690% compared to the average volume of 1,412 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $135.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.92. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $136.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.67.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $1,317,819.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,461.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $2,845,109.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,186,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,061,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,954 shares of company stock worth $4,805,465. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fortinet by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,855,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,057,000 after buying an additional 386,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.31.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.