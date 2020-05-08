TLW Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

TLW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,580 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 4.9% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

DIS stock opened at $105.57 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

