Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.81, but opened at $9.82. Tivity Health shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 6,938,900 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $337.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.52 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 20.82%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Tivity Health from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Tivity Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair lowered shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

In other news, Director Lee Shapiro purchased 4,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kevin Wills purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $241,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,143 shares in the company, valued at $641,436.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 26,565 shares of company stock worth $319,255. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,899,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,645,000 after purchasing an additional 75,372 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in Tivity Health by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,407,000.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $467.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.92, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

