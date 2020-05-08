Timmons Gold (NASDAQ:ALO) Trading 9.9% Higher

Timmons Gold Corp (NASDAQ:ALO)’s stock price shot up 9.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81, 475,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 114% from the average session volume of 222,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65.

Get Timmons Gold alerts:

Timmons Gold (NASDAQ:ALO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.67 million for the quarter.

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily sells gold and silver. The company's principal assets include its 100% owned and operating San Francisco open-pit, heap leach gold mine in Sonora, Mexico; and its 100%-owned development stage Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Timmons Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timmons Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.