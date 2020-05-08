The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) Shares Down 10.6% After Analyst Downgrade

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)’s stock price fell 10.6% during trading on Thursday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $9.50. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Rubicon Project traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.92, 4,645,856 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 125% from the average session volume of 2,064,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RUBI. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on The Rubicon Project from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Rubicon Project currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

In other The Rubicon Project news, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,159,819 shares in the company, valued at $13,569,882.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in The Rubicon Project by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 16,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in The Rubicon Project by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in The Rubicon Project by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in The Rubicon Project by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $358.86 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.70.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI)

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

