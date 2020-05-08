Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,878 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,552,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,088,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,196,000 after purchasing an additional 154,055 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,242,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,257,000 after purchasing an additional 483,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,995,000 after purchasing an additional 729,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,976,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -562.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.41.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $4,159,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,658.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino bought 25,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $999,837.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,420,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,336,628.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318 in the last 90 days. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYV. G.Research decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

