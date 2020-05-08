Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMN. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.32. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $83.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

