Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,009 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $432,802,000 after buying an additional 53,857 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,865,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $400,149,000 after buying an additional 569,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,140 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $159,924,000 after buying an additional 38,258 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,373 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $154,086,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,320 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $137,461,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on F5 Networks from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on F5 Networks from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

FFIV opened at $142.71 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.67.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $320,705.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $35,022.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,912. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

