Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 5,279 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 24.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Employers were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Employers in the 4th quarter worth $28,830,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Employers by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 331,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 99,648 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Employers by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,063,000 after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Employers by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 245,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 73,859 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Employers by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 165,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 65,460 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Employers alerts:

In other Employers news, CEO Douglas D. Dirks sold 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,537,414.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,791,995.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Mcsally purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $88,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,277 shares in the company, valued at $392,202.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 29,810 shares of company stock worth $877,421. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EIG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Employers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Employers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $29.16 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $886.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.09.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Employers had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $188.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.