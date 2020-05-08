Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Regency Centers stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Corp has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $70.26. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.22.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.62. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 64.50%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

