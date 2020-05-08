Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Position in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.05% of FGL worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of FGL by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in FGL by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FGL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in FGL by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in FGL by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 318,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FGL alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FG opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. FGL Holdings has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $12.46.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.20). FGL had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FGL Holdings will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of FGL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FGL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FGL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

About FGL

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for FGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.