Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Graham worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,830,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Graham by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after buying an additional 12,348 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at $2,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

In other news, Director Jack A. Markell bought 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $470.00 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen bought 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $308.52 per share, with a total value of $534,665.16. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,572.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,843 shares of company stock valued at $577,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

GHC stock opened at $345.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $349.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.92. Graham Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $267.89 and a 52-week high of $756.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.44 by ($4.95). The business had revenue of $732.26 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 6.44%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.