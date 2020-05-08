Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 24.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Pacira Biosciences were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,519,000 after purchasing an additional 384,794 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average of $41.68. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $105.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.64 million. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacira Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, insider Roy Winston bought 2,500 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $91,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

