Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lendingtree were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lendingtree by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 787,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,501,000 after purchasing an additional 279,036 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,378,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,608,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lendingtree alerts:

TREE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $380.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $295.00 to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $375.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.40.

TREE stock opened at $233.60 on Friday. Lendingtree Inc has a 52-week low of $135.72 and a 52-week high of $434.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.67, a PEG ratio of 115.60 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.78 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lendingtree Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.