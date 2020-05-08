Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 2,036.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIZ opened at $98.59 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $142.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.86.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Assurant from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

