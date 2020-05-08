Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.13 Million Stake in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 94,569 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 524.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 27,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.15.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

