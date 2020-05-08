Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,429 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Patterson Companies worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDCO. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 675.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $16.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.29%.

PDCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

