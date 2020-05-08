Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,935,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,430,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,503,000 after acquiring an additional 73,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 930,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,238,000 after acquiring an additional 51,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 919,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $96,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,824.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $21.16 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 45.32%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

FCPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

