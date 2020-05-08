Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.08 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 27.4% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 495,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Albemarle by 3.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 92,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 180.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Albemarle by 34.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,613,720.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Vertical Research lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Albemarle from $70.00 to $49.00 and set a “cautious” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Albemarle from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.44.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

