Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGHT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,070,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,188,000 after buying an additional 930,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $14,298,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in 8X8 by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,114,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,597,000 after purchasing an additional 664,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in 8X8 by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,018,000 after purchasing an additional 629,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $10,947,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on 8X8 from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

EGHT opened at $18.89 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $118.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.11 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $34,332.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,234 shares in the company, valued at $436,796.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $113,010.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,438 shares in the company, valued at $700,042.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $190,134. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.