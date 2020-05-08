Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 7,668 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.1% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 49.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFBS opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.32. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.93.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.10 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 17.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.55%.

In other news, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Irma Loya Tuder purchased 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,729.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,751 shares in the company, valued at $861,291.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFBS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

