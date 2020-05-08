Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 4,663 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.09% of Forward Air worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth about $33,200,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Forward Air by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 304,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,306,000 after acquiring an additional 109,666 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 21,480.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after buying an additional 99,882 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,366,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,418,000 after buying an additional 84,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 22.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 378,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after buying an additional 69,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $46.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.18. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $72.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FWRD shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.