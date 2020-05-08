Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,113 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,613 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,372,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DKS stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.30. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

