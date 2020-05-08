Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 9,672 Shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of KEMET worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of KEMET during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KEMET during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of KEMET by 12.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KEMET during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KEMET during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

KEM opened at $27.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.47. KEMET Co. has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.88.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. KEMET had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KEMET Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $156,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,278.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

