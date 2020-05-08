Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 15,166 Shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Mack Cali Realty worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLI opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.85). Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 22.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Mack Cali Realty’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mack Cali Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

