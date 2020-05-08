Terex (NYSE:TEX) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Terex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Terex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Terex from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.37.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $13.11 on Monday. Terex has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $951.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.30). Terex had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Terex will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $148,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 909,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,462,571.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy George bought 2,956 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $44,192.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 56,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,121. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,721,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,444,000 after buying an additional 1,661,684 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,218,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,616,000 after buying an additional 1,485,128 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $18,990,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,511,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,339,000 after buying an additional 874,186 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,097,000 after buying an additional 808,473 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

