Terex Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Terex in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.77 million. Terex had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Terex from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Terex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.37.

TEX opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $951.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Terex has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $33.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $159,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $95,460.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 315,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 56,991 shares of company stock worth $1,045,121 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 292,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

