Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $14.72 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.68.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenaris from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Tenaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.15.

NYSE:TS opened at $13.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.00, a PEG ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.47. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $28.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 41.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 596.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 120.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaris during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 16.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

