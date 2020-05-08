TAP Consulting LLC Purchases 54 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $173,202,000 after buying an additional 325,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,367.61 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,475.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,119.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1,927.16. The company has a market cap of $1,172.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.12, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,490 shares of company stock valued at $36,166,939. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

