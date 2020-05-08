Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Trading 7.1% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) shares shot up 7.1% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $32.09 and last traded at $29.92, 993,687 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 141% from the average session volume of 412,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.93.

The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $68.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.92 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.79% and a negative return on equity of 157.09%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Talend from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Talend from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Talend from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $51,074.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLND. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Talend by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Talend during the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Talend during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Talend in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,341,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Talend by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $942.17 million, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58.

Talend Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

