T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Price Up 10% Following Strong Earnings

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) shares rose 10% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $95.40 and last traded at $95.29, approximately 10,441,416 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,366,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.59.

The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.99.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

