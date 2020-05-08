Synovus Financial Corp Takes $54,000 Position in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,447,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,622,000 after purchasing an additional 277,151 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,087,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 591,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,382,000 after purchasing an additional 64,897 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 551,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 145,371 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

Shares of BEAT stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.00. BioTelemetry Inc has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $55.85.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $113.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

BioTelemetry Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.