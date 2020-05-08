Synovus Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,711,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 556.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $375,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $48.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.12.

