Synovus Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 41,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81.

