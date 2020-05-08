Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 692 Shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 1,687.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Toro were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Toro in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of TTC opened at $62.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.60. Toro Co has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $84.26.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $767.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.32 million. Toro had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. Toro’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

