Synovus Financial Corp Invests $50,000 in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at $2,005,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,689,000 after buying an additional 26,664 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at $6,147,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVRO shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nevro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Nevro from $153.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.08.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $125.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.40. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nevro Corp has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $148.05.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $87.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.70 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 41.15% and a negative net margin of 21.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nevro Corp will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

