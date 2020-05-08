Synovus Financial Corp Invests $46,000 in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 328 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $4,570,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2,855.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $149,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total transaction of $1,575,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,061 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,047.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,997 shares of company stock worth $29,239,851 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.36.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $193.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.17. Coupa Software Inc has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $200.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

