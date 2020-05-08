Synovus Financial Corp Has $50,000 Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 468.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $109.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.96. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $135.19.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.