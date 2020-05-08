Synovus Financial Corp Has $47,000 Stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,199,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $605,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,592 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,517,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,764,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,142 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,175,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,106 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,001,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,189,000 after buying an additional 407,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on JD.Com from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra assumed coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.66.

Shares of JD stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. JD.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $47.98. The firm has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

