Synovus Financial Corp Grows Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 106.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,262,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,625,000 after acquiring an additional 215,317 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,742,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,360,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,652,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 863,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 483,100 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 829,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,803,000 after acquiring an additional 333,430 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $24.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.47.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

