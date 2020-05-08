Synovus Financial Corp Buys New Position in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Flex by 14.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 399,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 61,850 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,559,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Flex stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -232.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. Flex Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Flex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.
In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 22,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $304,253.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Flex Company Profile
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.
Featured Article: What are no-load funds?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).
Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.