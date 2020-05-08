Synovus Financial Corp Buys New Position in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Flex by 14.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 399,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 61,850 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,559,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -232.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. Flex Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Flex had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Flex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 22,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $304,253.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

