Synovus Financial Corp Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.73. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $59.55.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

