Synovus Financial Corp Buys 616 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 397.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 640,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,256,000 after acquiring an additional 360,836 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,500,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold bought 12,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $820,246.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.49 per share, with a total value of $768,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $64.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.66. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RJF. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Compass Point downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Raymond James from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

