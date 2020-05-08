Synovus Financial Corp Buys 397 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 136.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 689 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 261,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the 1st quarter worth $11,157,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 42,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.52 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EME stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. Emcor Group Inc has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $93.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day moving average is $79.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is 5.57%.

Emcor Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

