Synovus Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 301 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,284,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $185.27 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $135.78 and a 12-month high of $212.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.94.

