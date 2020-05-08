Synovus Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,234,000 after buying an additional 354,195 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,151,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,148,000 after buying an additional 203,324 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 517,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after buying an additional 148,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Honda Motor by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 497,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after buying an additional 121,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

HMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honda Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $34.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.61 billion. Analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.